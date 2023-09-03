in Music News

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Earns 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Barbie World” remains atop the rhythmic chart.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Barbie World cover, shot by Alex "Grizz" Loucas, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” adds another week to its reign as the biggest song at rhythmic radio.

The “Barbie” soundtrack smash, which received ~5,545 rhythmic spins during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, nets a third week at #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. The count trails last week’s mark by 322 but keeps “Barbie World” ahead of the pack.

Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” rises one spot to #2, while Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World (featuring 21 Savage)” rises two spots to #3. Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” drops two spots to #4, and SZA’s “Snooze” falls one place to #5.

