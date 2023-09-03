Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

With less than a week remaining until the release of her new album “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo can celebrate another major achievement. Her “vampire,” the lead single from that album, takes over #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Indeed, “vampire” rises one place to #1 on this week’s chart. The hit received ~16,104 spins during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, besting last week’s number by 925.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” which spent the past five weeks at #1, ranks as a close #2 this week. It received ~15,885 spins (-541).

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” holds at #3, as SZA’s “Snooze” ticks up one place to #4. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” concurrently slides one level to #5.