Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” remains the biggest song at the hot adult contemporary radio format.
Played ~5,917 times during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, the enduring “Lover” smash earns a third consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 83 plays but remains the biggest for any song at the format.
Up two places, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” moves into the runner-up spot. Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” drops one spot to #3, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” slides one level to #4.
A one-place rise brings Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” to a new high of #5.
