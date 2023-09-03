in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Cruel Summer” stays #1 at Hot AC.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” remains the biggest song at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Played ~5,917 times during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, the enduring “Lover” smash earns a third consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 83 plays but remains the biggest for any song at the format.

Up two places, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” moves into the runner-up spot. Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” drops one spot to #3, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” slides one level to #4.

A one-place rise brings Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” to a new high of #5.

cruel summerdua lipaluke combsolivia rodrigoremaSelena GomezTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio