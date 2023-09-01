in TV News

Tinashe, Aespa Scheduled To Perform On “Good Morning America” This Week

Tinashe will play the Labor Day episode, while aespa will perform on September 6.

Although the SAG-AFTRA strike prevents actors from promoting their projects, news and talk shows have been able to feature musical performances throughout the summer. That will continue on “Good Morning America” this week, when Tinashe and aespa bring music to the ABC morning show.

According to official listings, Tinashe will perform on the Monday, September 4 edition of “GMA.” The members of aespa will then chat and perform on the September 6 broadcast.

A complete look at upcoming “GMA” listings follows:

Monday, Sept. 4 — Fashion stylist Tiffany Reid; singer-songwriter and author Melissa Etheridge (“Talking to my Angels”); chef and television host Judy Joo; author Carley Fortune’s new book cover reveal; a performance by Tinashe
Tuesday, Sept. 5 — Author Stephen King discussing his new novel (“Holly”); food influencer and cookbook author Dan Pelosi (“Let’s Eat”)
Wednesday, Sep. 6 — TV host Tamron Hall (“The Tamron Hall Show”); hosts of ABC Audio podcast “The Bookcase” Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson; a chat and performance by aespa
Thursday, Sept. 7 — “GMA” Spirit Week: Teacher Surprise; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Sept. 8— “GMA” Spirit Week: Back-to-School Battle of the Teachers
Saturday, Sept. 9 — Author Angie Kim (“Happiness Falls”); South Asian New York Fashion Week founders Shipra Sharma and Hetal Patel

