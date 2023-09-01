in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Zach Bryan’s Self-Titled Album Debuts As Dominant #1 In United States

The album moved roughly 200K units in its first week.

Zach Bryan - self-titled album cover courtesy of Warner Records

Even without available physical editions, Zach Bryan’s new self-titled album posted a mammoth opening week total en route to a #1 bow.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Zach Bryan” earned 199K US consumption units during its firs week of release. Album sales comprise 17K of the total, with track sales contributing 1500 equivalent units and streams providing 180K.

The album marks the rising superstar’s first career #1.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The main outcome, however, will be the same — a convincing #1 Billboard 200 debut for “Zach Bryan.”

The Top Album Sales (pure sales) winner will likely be either Travis Scott’s “Utopia” or Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.” Hits reports “Utopia” at 29K and “Lost” at 28K.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

