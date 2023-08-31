Madison Beer Scheduled To Appear On September 7 “E! News” Episode

As the September 15 release of her new album “Silence Between Songs” draws near, Madison Beer will make an appearance on “E! News.”

According to official listings, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will appear in-studio on the September 7 edition of the E! show. That night’s episode will also feature chats with Nelly Furtado and Maria Menounos.

A complete look at upcoming “E! News” listings follows:

September 4 – dark due to Labor Day

September 5 – The cast of “Selling The OC,” Jason Derulo, and the cast of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”

September 6 – Sharon and Kelly Osbourne appear in the studio

September 7 – Nelly Furtado, Maria Menounos, Madison Beer appears in studio