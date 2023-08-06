in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ranks As Greatest Airplay Gainer

“vampire” rises two places to #5 on this week’s chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire music video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” makes good on Headline Planet’s projection by officially earning a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The lead “GUTS” single, which received ~12,107 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period, climbs two places to a new high of #5.

This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by a whopping 1,706. The count ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.

The aforementioned “GUTS,” which is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s multi-platinum debut “SOUR,” arrives on September 8. Earlier this week, the artist shared the album’s track list.

gutsolivia rodrigovampire

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Officially Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Kaliii’s “Area Codes” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart