Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ranks As Greatest Airplay Gainer

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” makes good on Headline Planet’s projection by officially earning a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The lead “GUTS” single, which received ~12,107 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period, climbs two places to a new high of #5.
This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by a whopping 1,706. The count ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gain.
The aforementioned “GUTS,” which is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s multi-platinum debut “SOUR,” arrives on September 8. Earlier this week, the artist shared the album’s track list.
