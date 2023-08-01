Olivia Rodrigo Shares “GUTS” Track List, More Potential Hints In New Video; Album Arrives On September 8

After teasing the “GUTS” track list in a cryptic social media on Monday, Olivia Rodrigo followed up with the official list Tuesday.

Launched early Tuesday afternoon, the new video again finds Rodrigo at her typewriter. This time, however, she shares the names of all twelve tracks.

The track titles either mirror — or seem closely related to — hint words, phrases, and actions that appeared throughout Monday’s teaser video.

Given the flashes of conspicuous images, Tuesday’s video may contain a new set of hints for the upcoming album release. Fans, for example, are speculating that the flashcard showing “258 get him back drive” is a sign that “get him back” will be issued as a pre-release song on August 25.

The follow-up to her smash hit debut album “SOUR,” Rodrigo’s “GUTS” arrives on Friday, September 8.

1) all american bitch

2) bad idea right?

3) vampire

4) lacy

5) ballad of a homeschooled girl

6) making the bed

7) logical

8) get him back

9) love is embarrassing

10) the grudge

11) pretty isn’t pretty

12) teenage dream