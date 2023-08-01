in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo Shares “GUTS” Track List, More Potential Hints In New Video; Album Arrives On September 8

Rodrigo first teased the tracks Monday.

Olivia Rodrigo - guts track list video

After teasing the “GUTS” track list in a cryptic social media on Monday, Olivia Rodrigo followed up with the official list Tuesday.

Launched early Tuesday afternoon, the new video again finds Rodrigo at her typewriter. This time, however, she shares the names of all twelve tracks.

The track titles either mirror — or seem closely related to — hint words, phrases, and actions that appeared throughout Monday’s teaser video.

Given the flashes of conspicuous images, Tuesday’s video may contain a new set of hints for the upcoming album release. Fans, for example, are speculating that the flashcard showing “258 get him back drive” is a sign that “get him back” will be issued as a pre-release song on August 25.

The follow-up to her smash hit debut album “SOUR,” Rodrigo’s “GUTS” arrives on Friday, September 8.

1) all american bitch
2) bad idea right?
3) vampire
4) lacy
5) ballad of a homeschooled girl
6) making the bed
7) logical
8) get him back
9) love is embarrassing
10) the grudge
11) pretty isn’t pretty
12) teenage dream

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

