Kaliii’s “Area Codes” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Rhythmic radio has a new #1 this week, and it comes from Kaliii.

The artist’s “Area Codes” rises three places to claim the peak position on Mediabase’s rhythmic airplay chart. “Area Codes” garnered ~5,674 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 455.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” holds at #2, while Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” slides from #1 to #3.

SZA’s “Snooze” drops one spot to #4, and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” spends another week as the Mediabase rhythmic panel’s #5 song.