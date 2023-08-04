Mammoth WVH’s “Mammoth II” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Mammoth WVH’s “Mammoth II” launched at late Thursday/early Friday, and it unsurprisingly received a warm welcome on US iTunes.

The album quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 3:25AM ET Friday morning.

The closest competition comes from Travis Scott’s “Utopia,” which sits at #2 after ranking as last week’s top-performing album.

Cian Ducrot’s new “Victory” follows at #3, while Brett Young’s new “Across The Sheets” occupies the #4 position.

Post Malone’s “Austin” closes the Top 5 at #5.