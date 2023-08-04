in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Mammoth WVH’s “Mammoth II” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Mammoth II” earns the #1 position all-genre.

Mammoth WVH - Mammoth II audio cover | I Am The Sheriff/BMG | YouTube

Mammoth WVH’s “Mammoth II” launched at late Thursday/early Friday, and it unsurprisingly received a warm welcome on US iTunes.

The album quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 3:25AM ET Friday morning.

The closest competition comes from Travis Scott’s “Utopia,” which sits at #2 after ranking as last week’s top-performing album.

Cian Ducrot’s new “Victory” follows at #3, while Brett Young’s new “Across The Sheets” occupies the #4 position.

Post Malone’s “Austin” closes the Top 5 at #5.

brett youngcian ducrotmammoth iimammoth wvhpost maloneTravis Scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NewJeans’ “Get Up” Fuels Rise To #2 On Billboard Artist 100, Strong Presence On Billboard Hot 100