Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 3,229 times during the July 16-22 tracking period, “Mona Lisa” jumps nine places to a new high of #22. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,234.
Up three places, “Jumpin” earns #24 on the strength of its 2,778 tracking week spins (+469).
Credited with 2,657 plays (+304), “Popular” enjoys a one-place bump to #25 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio chart.
Comments
Finally, my paycheck is $ 8,500 A working 10 hours per week online. My brother’s friend had an average of 12K for several months, he work about 22 hours a week. I can not believe how easy it is, once I try to do so. This is what I do
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
.
.
.
.
HERE====)> https://hignearningdoller.blogspot.com/
Given that I was jobless due to the terrible economy a year ago, it is amazing that I run a home-based business and make a comfortable $60k per week. It is my duty to spread kindness and make ne-25 these instructions available to others now that I have received them.
.
.
Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…