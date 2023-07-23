in Music News

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio

The songs continue their climbs up the pop radio chart.

Mona Lisa audio cover | YouTube | Sony/Columbia

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 3,229 times during the July 16-22 tracking period, “Mona Lisa” jumps nine places to a new high of #22. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,234.

Up three places, “Jumpin” earns #24 on the strength of its 2,778 tracking week spins (+469).

Credited with 2,657 plays (+304), “Popular” enjoys a one-place bump to #25 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

