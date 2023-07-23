Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Bakar’s “Hell N Back” Top 20

Country radio’s #1 song continues to rise at the pop radio format. Luke Combs’ smash hit cover of “Fast Car” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Up two places, “Fast Car” earns #14 on the listing. The song received 7,248 spins during the July 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,359 plays.
— As “Fast Car” enters the Top 15, Bakar’s “Hell N Back” secures a Top 20 position.
Played 3,685 times during the tracking period (+352), “Hell N Back” rises two places to a new high of #20.
Comments
