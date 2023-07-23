in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Bakar’s “Hell N Back” Top 20

“Fast Car” makes another big gain at pop radio.

Luke Combs - Fast Car live video | River House/Columbia

Country radio’s #1 song continues to rise at the pop radio format. Luke Combs’ smash hit cover of “Fast Car” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places, “Fast Car” earns #14 on the listing. The song received 7,248 spins during the July 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,359 plays.

— As “Fast Car” enters the Top 15, Bakar’s “Hell N Back” secures a Top 20 position.

Played 3,685 times during the tracking period (+352), “Hell N Back” rises two places to a new high of #20.

bakarfast carhell n backluke combs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Finally, my paycheck is $ 8,500 A working 10 hours per week online. My brother’s friend had an average of 12K for several months, he work about 22 hours a week. I can not believe how easy it is, once I try to do so. This is what I do
    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
    .
    .
    .
    .
    HERE====)>

    Reply

    • Given that I was jobless due to the terrible economy a year ago, it is amazing that I run a home-based business and make a comfortable $60k per week. It is my duty to spread kindness and make ne-24 these instructions available to others now that I have received them.
      .
      .
      Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

      Reply

  2. Finally, my paycheck is $ 8,500 A working 10 hours per week online. My brother’s friend had an average of 12K for several months, he work about 22 hours a week. I can not believe how easy it is, once I try to do so. This is what I do
    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
    .
    .
    .
    .
    HERE====)> https://hignearningdoller.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Again Returns To #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Earning 4th Week On Top

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio