Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” Doechii’s “What It Is,” Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Make Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy),” and Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” all join the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up four places, “Barbie World” earns #27 on the chart. The song received 2,343 spins during the July 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 718.

Credited with 2,270 spins (+1,057), “What It Is” ascends seven places to #28.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Seven” debuts on this week’s listing at #30. The Jung Kook-Latto collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,089 (+1,429).