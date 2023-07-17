in Music News

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The BTS member’s single receives a solid welcome at Hot AC.

Jung Kook - Seven video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC/HYBE LABELS

Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” received immediate support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning the format’s most added honor.

The BTS member’s solo debut received pickups from 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Credited with 14 adds, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” registers as second-most added. With 12 adds each, The Band Camino’s “See You Later” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” tie for third on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 8 adds each, Sarah Reeves’ “Get Back Your Fight,” and Train’s “I Know (featuring Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine)” tie for fifth.

Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” share seventh place with 7 adds each, and respective add counts of 4 position Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor” and Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” in a tie for ninth.

bryce vinebtsfall out boyjelly rolljung kookkylie minoguelattomiguelolivia rodrigoSarah reevessevenTaylor Swifttenille townesthe band caminotrain

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Remains #1 Worldwide, Securing 2nd Week Atop Billboard Global 200