Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” received immediate support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning the format’s most added honor.

The BTS member’s solo debut received pickups from 18 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Credited with 14 adds, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” registers as second-most added. With 12 adds each, The Band Camino’s “See You Later” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” tie for third on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 8 adds each, Sarah Reeves’ “Get Back Your Fight,” and Train’s “I Know (featuring Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine)” tie for fifth.

Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” share seventh place with 7 adds each, and respective add counts of 4 position Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor” and Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” in a tie for ninth.