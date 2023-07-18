in Music News

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Seven” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Jung Kook - Seven video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC / HYBE Labels

In addition to earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” claims first place on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.

“Seven” won support from a substantial 91 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, a tally that convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Credited with 25 adds, Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” ranks as second-most added.

Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” follows in third place with 28 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” in fourth. The recipient of 17 new pickups, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” claims fifth place on the new Mediabase pop add board.

aquabtsdoechiidominic fikeice spicejung kooklattonicki minajnoah kahanseven

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio