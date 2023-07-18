Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” claims first place on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.
“Seven” won support from a substantial 91 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, a tally that convincingly ranks as the week’s best.
Credited with 25 adds, Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” ranks as second-most added.
Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” follows in third place with 28 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” in fourth. The recipient of 17 new pickups, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” claims fifth place on the new Mediabase pop add board.
