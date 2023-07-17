in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Remains #1 Worldwide, Securing 2nd Week Atop Billboard Global 200

“vampire” spends a second week atop the Global 200.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire music video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

For the second consecutive week, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” reigns as the hottest song in the world.

Indeed, the instant smash retains its #1 position atop the Billboard Global 200, which ranks songs based on streams and download sales from more than 200 global territories (including the United States). “Vampire” follows “drivers license” and “good 4 u” in becoming the artist’s third multi-week #1 on the chart.

NewJeans’ “Super Shy” claims #2 on this week’s Global 200, while Myke Towers’ “LALA” claims #3.

— “vampire” concurrently falls two spots to #3 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart, which adheres to a self-descriptive methodology. “LALA” rules that chart, with “Super Shy” also registering at #2.

