Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” continues its reign as the biggest song at urban radio.
Credited with ~6,659 spins during the July 9-15 tracking period, “All My Life” earns a second consecutive week at #1. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 431.
SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #2 on the chart, while NLE Choppa’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer (featuring Lil Wayne)” stays at the #3 level.
Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” rises one place to #4, as Drake’s “Search & Rescue” enjoys a one-place gain to #5.
Comments
In fact, I made $19,220 in just six weeks working part time easily on my laptop. When I lost my office job, t82 I worried and worried. I finally had my best career and realized that I could make thousands of dollars just by staying at home. Anyone can take advantage of this opportunity and earn extra money online by visiting this website.
Click Here >> http://topearnings99.blogspot.com
Work from home and start earn more than $21k from home. in previous month imade and received $23749 from this home based job and i just gave this my parttime after my college. its so easy and super cool home job. join now from thiswebsite.
.
.
.
Here’s how she did it…………… https://Dollargate0.blogspot.Com
It is incredible that I operate a home-based business and make a comfortable $60k each week considering that I was unemployed due to the awful economy a year ago. Now that these instructions have been given to me, it is my bs04 responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
.
.
Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…