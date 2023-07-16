Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

in Music News

“All My Life” spends another week as urban radio’s #1 song.

Lil Durk & J. Cole - All My Life video screenshot | Alamo/SME

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” continues its reign as the biggest song at urban radio.

Credited with ~6,659 spins during the July 9-15 tracking period, “All My Life” earns a second consecutive week at #1. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 431.

SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #2 on the chart, while NLE Choppa’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer (featuring Lil Wayne)” stays at the #3 level.

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” rises one place to #4, as Drake’s “Search & Rescue” enjoys a one-place gain to #5.

