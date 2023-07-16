Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Bakar, Harry Styles Top 25; Dominic Fike, OneRepublic Top 30

As it retains its urban radio crown, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” enters the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Bakar’s “Hell N Back” and Harry Styles’ “Satellite” concurrently go Top 25 at pop radio, while Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” and OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” enter the Top 30.

— Played 4,822 times during the tracking period (+638), “All My Life” rises two spots to #20.

Up four places, “Hell N Back” earns #22 with 3,331 spins (+606).

“Satellite” concurrently rises three spots, earning #24 with 2,843 spins (+134).

A spin count of 1,987 (+667) sends “Mona Lisa” four places to #29.

“RUNAWAY,” which received 1,892 spins (+280), ticks up one spot to #30.