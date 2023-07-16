in Music News

Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Bakar, Harry Styles Top 25; Dominic Fike, OneRepublic Top 30

“All My Life,” “Hell N Back,” “Satellite,” “Mona Lisa,” and “RUNAWAY” rise at pop radio.

Lil Durk & J. Cole - All My Life video screenshot | Alamo/SME

As it retains its urban radio crown, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” enters the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Bakar’s “Hell N Back” and Harry Styles’ “Satellite” concurrently go Top 25 at pop radio, while Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” and OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” enter the Top 30.

— Played 4,822 times during the tracking period (+638), “All My Life” rises two spots to #20.

Up four places, “Hell N Back” earns #22 with 3,331 spins (+606).

“Satellite” concurrently rises three spots, earning #24 with 2,843 spins (+134).

A spin count of 1,987 (+667) sends “Mona Lisa” four places to #29.

“RUNAWAY,” which received 1,892 spins (+280), ticks up one spot to #30.

all my lifebakardominic fikeharry styleshell n backj. colelil durkmona lisaonerepublicrunawaysatellite

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I operate a home-based business and earn a nice $60k per week, which is incredible given that I was unemployed a year ago due to the awful economy. These instructions were given vf-11 to me as a gift, and it is now my responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
    .
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————————————>>> SEE HERE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Becomes Taylor Swift’s 12th Album To Debut With Over 1 Million In Global Units