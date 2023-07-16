SZA’s “Snooze” Celebrates 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

SZA’s radio success continues this week, as her “Snooze” adds another week to its reign atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart.
Played ~6,345 times during the July 9-15 tracking period, “Snooze” earns a third consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 183 plays shy of last week’s total but keeps “Snooze” in the peak position.
Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” spends another week at #2, while Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” rises a level to #3. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” trades places with “Princess Diana,” dropping a spot to #4.
Kaliii’s “Area Code” concurrently rises one position to #5.
Comments
