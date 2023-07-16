in Music News

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Calm Down” stays atop the Hot AC chart.

Rema and Selena Gomez in Calm Down | Video screenshot | Mavin Records/UMG

Rema & Selena Gomez’s multi-format sensation “Calm Down” remains the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,946 times during the July 9-15 tracking period, “Calm Down” secures a third week at #1. Although the spin count falls 77 plays shy of last week’s tally, it keeps “Calm Down” at the lead level.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays in the runner-up spot, as Taylor Swift’s “Karma” stays at #3.

The consistency extends to #4, as Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” again claims that ranking.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” provides the chart’s first positional change, rising one spot to #5.

