Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Enjoys 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Rema & Selena Gomez’s multi-format sensation “Calm Down” remains the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Played ~5,946 times during the July 9-15 tracking period, “Calm Down” secures a third week at #1. Although the spin count falls 77 plays shy of last week’s tally, it keeps “Calm Down” at the lead level.
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays in the runner-up spot, as Taylor Swift’s “Karma” stays at #3.
The consistency extends to #4, as Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” again claims that ranking.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” provides the chart’s first positional change, rising one spot to #5.
Comments
In fact, I made $19,220 in just six weeks working part time easily on my laptop. When I lost my office job, r81 I worried and worried. I finally had my best career and realized that I could make thousands of dollars just by staying at home. Anyone can take advantage of this opportunity and earn extra money online by visiting this website.
Click Here >> http://topearnings99.blogspot.com
Work from home and start earn more than $21k from home. in previous month imade and received $23749 from this home based job and i just gave this my parttime after my college. its so easy and super cool home job. join now from thiswebsite.
.
.
.
Here’s how she did it…………… https://Dollargate0.blogspot.Com
It is incredible that I operate a home-based business and make a comfortable $60k each week considering that I was unemployed due to the awful economy a year ago. Now that these instructions have been given to me, it is my bs03 responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
.
.
Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…