Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

“vampire” and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” make moves on the pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire music video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” makes another big jump at pop radio, rocketing into this week’s Top 15. David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” also enters the Top 15 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played 7,815 times during the July 9-15 tracking period, “vampire” jumps six spots to #12. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,794, which represents the format’s second-greatest airplay gain.

Only Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (+2,669) added more spins this week.

Up three places, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” earns #13 with 6,614 spins. The collaboration’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 570.

— Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” concurrently re-enters the Top 15, rising three spots to #14.

