Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” makes another big jump at pop radio, rocketing into this week’s Top 15. David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” also enters the Top 15 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Played 7,815 times during the July 9-15 tracking period, “vampire” jumps six spots to #12. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 1,794, which represents the format’s second-greatest airplay gain.

Only Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (+2,669) added more spins this week.

Up three places, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” earns #13 with 6,614 spins. The collaboration’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 570.

— Miley Cyrus’ “Jaded” concurrently re-enters the Top 15, rising three spots to #14.