WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford Make Red Carpet Statement At ESPYS (Special Look)

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were not the only real-life WWE Superstar couple to attend the 2023 ESPYS.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford also attended the show — and they too made a strong statement on the red carpet.

Both looked great walking into the premiere sports awards show, which took place from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The show did not have a true host, but ESPN’s Pat McAfee, who has WWE experience of his own, delivered an engaging monologue early in the ABC-hosted broadcast.

Photos of Bianca and Montez walking the red carpet follow.