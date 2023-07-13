WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford Make Red Carpet Statement At ESPYS (Special Look)

THE 2023 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - ÒThe 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital OneÓ ceremony will recognize major athletic achievements, relive unforgettable moments, honor leading athletes and feature exciting musical performances. ÒThe 2023 ESPYSÓ will air live July 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC)
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were not the only real-life WWE Superstar couple to attend the 2023 ESPYS.
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford also attended the show — and they too made a strong statement on the red carpet.
Both looked great walking into the premiere sports awards show, which took place from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The show did not have a true host, but ESPN’s Pat McAfee, who has WWE experience of his own, delivered an engaging monologue early in the ABC-hosted broadcast.
Photos of Bianca and Montez walking the red carpet follow.
