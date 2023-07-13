WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Present Award, Pose Backstage At 2023 ESPYS (Special Look)

Los Angeles, CA - July 12, 2023 - Dolby Theater: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Joshua Gateley / ESPN Images)
WWE Power Couple Becky Lynch and Seth “Freakin” Rollins have made numerous media appearances in recent weeks, and they made another Wednesday night.
The WWE Superstars appeared at the 2023 ESPY Awards Ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Not simply there to spectate, Rollins and Lynch took the stage to present Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the Best Play award for his “Catch Of The Century.”
Following the event, ESPN shared photos of the duo both on-stage and in the backstage/press area. Those photos follow:
