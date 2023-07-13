in TV News

WWE Superstar Episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” Scheduled To Air On July 30

It will be the fourth broadcast of the current season.

WWE superstars filming Celebrity Family Feud | Via @wwebige on Instagram

This spring, news broke that ten WWE superstars would be appearing for a “WWE Men vs. WWE Women” edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

An airdate for the episode has since been confirmed.

According to official listings, the WWE-themed feud will air on Sunday, July 30. That night’s two-game episode will also feature Team Marcus Lemonis vs. Team Bert Kreischer.

Per social media posts hyping up the WWE “Feud” episode, the Men’s team features Seth Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Bailey represent Team WWE Women.

As the July 30 airdate draws near, Headline Planet may be able to share a full gallery of “first look” photos from this spring’s taping.

