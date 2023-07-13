in TV News

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Continued ESPYS Slay Backstage, Looks Amazing In New Pictures From Show

Livvy Dunne again wowed in her stunning black dress, capping off a big night at the premiere sports awards show.

Los Angeles, CA - July 12, 2023 - Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige "Livvy" Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

The 2023 ESPYS ceremony was a big one for Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, who received a shout-out during the introductory lineup reveal and appeared on-camera to shout-out her fellow LSU athletes and introduce upcoming segments.

The LSU Gymnast also made waves from a fashion standpoint, wowing on the Dolby Theater red carpet prior to the launch of the show.

She later posed for pictures in the backstage/press area, again looking phenomenal in her gorgeous black dress.

The ESPYS celebrate the year in sports, and Dunne certainly warrants a prominent place in that conversation. Her ascent to superstardom and success under the revised NIL rule made for numerous headlines throughout the year, and the LSU Gymnastics team ultimately finished fourth at the NCAA National Championships.

The new backstage photos, courtesy the ESPN publicity team, follow.

Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige “Livvy” Dunne, backstage during the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
