Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Continued ESPYS Slay Backstage, Looks Amazing In New Pictures From Show

The 2023 ESPYS ceremony was a big one for Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, who received a shout-out during the introductory lineup reveal and appeared on-camera to shout-out her fellow LSU athletes and introduce upcoming segments.

The LSU Gymnast also made waves from a fashion standpoint, wowing on the Dolby Theater red carpet prior to the launch of the show.

She later posed for pictures in the backstage/press area, again looking phenomenal in her gorgeous black dress.

The ESPYS celebrate the year in sports, and Dunne certainly warrants a prominent place in that conversation. Her ascent to superstardom and success under the revised NIL rule made for numerous headlines throughout the year, and the LSU Gymnastics team ultimately finished fourth at the NCAA National Championships.

The new backstage photos, courtesy the ESPN publicity team, follow.