Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio With Another Major Airplay Gain

Pop radio is being anything but cruel to Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” The song has spent the past several weeks as one of the format’s top airplay gainers, and it is pacing for another big rise.

The song should claim a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, which measures the July 9-15 tracking period and publishes Sunday.

“Cruel Summer” received 5,436 spins during the first four days of the tracking period, reflecting a mammoth 27% increase from the same-time-last-week mark. The tally slots “Cruel Summer” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since it does not face an imminent threat from below, let alone two such threats, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking. It could even move higher, as it is within striking distance of Dua Lipa’s building #8 “Dance The Night.”

“Cruel Summer” enters the Top 10 as Swift’s “Karma” remains atop the listing.