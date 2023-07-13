in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio With Another Major Airplay Gain

“Cruel Summer” continues to perform like a monster.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Pop radio is being anything but cruel to Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” The song has spent the past several weeks as one of the format’s top airplay gainers, and it is pacing for another big rise.

The song should claim a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, which measures the July 9-15 tracking period and publishes Sunday.

“Cruel Summer” received 5,436 spins during the first four days of the tracking period, reflecting a mammoth 27% increase from the same-time-last-week mark. The tally slots “Cruel Summer” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since it does not face an imminent threat from below, let alone two such threats, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking. It could even move higher, as it is within striking distance of Dua Lipa’s building #8 “Dance The Night.”

“Cruel Summer” enters the Top 10 as Swift’s “Karma” remains atop the listing.

cruel summerkarmaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. When I work part-time, I make nearly $15,500 a month. A lot of people have told me online how much money there is to be made from the w81, so I’m still trying to figure it out. In fact, everything became real and completely changed my life. Everyone should try this working now
    just click here………………. http://topearnings99.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mikaela Shiffrin, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate After Winning Best Athlete Awards At ESPYS (Backstage Look)