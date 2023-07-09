NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM” Officially Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Played 561 times during the July 2-8 tracking period, the collaboration rises one spot to reach #1 on the chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 82.
Up one place, Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” claims #2. Jax Jones & Calum Scott’s “Whistle” concurrently rises three places to claim the #3 spot.
Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again,” which topped last week’s listing, settles for #4 this week. TELYKast & Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me” keeps the #5 position.
Comments
