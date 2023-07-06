“Yellowjackets” Teens, Adults Compete On July 9 Celebrity Family Feud Premiere (First Look)

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - ÒThe Cast of Yellow Jackets and Gayle King vs. Sofia Bush HughesÓ - Hosted by Steve Harvey, the cast of ÒYellowjacketsÓ led by Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, and Gayle King and Sophia Bush Hughes battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. SUNDAY, JULY 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
As first reported by Headline Planet, the July 9 “Celebrity Family Feud” premiere features a “Yellowjackets”-themed game.
The matchup finds cast members from the present/adult timeline (Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Warren Kole, Melanie Lynskey, and Lauren Ambrose) squaring off against co-creator Ashley Lyle and four teen/past timeline actresses (Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, and Jasmin Savoy Brown).
Ahead of Sunday’s episode, ABC shared first-look photos from the episode’s taping.
A two-part episode, the premiere also features a battle between Team Sophia Bush and Team Gayle King. The episode will air at 9PM ET/PT.
The photos follow.
