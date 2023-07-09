in Music News

Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“All My Life” rises to #1 on the urban listing.

Lil Durk & J. Cole - All My Life video screenshot | Alamo/SME

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole),” a recent rhythmic radio #1, officially hits the top spot at another format this week.

The hit collaboration rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

“All My Life” received ~6,223 spins during the July 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 241.

SZA’s “Snooze,” which ruled last week’s chart, settles for #2 this week. NLE Choppa’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer (featuring Lil Wayne)” rises two spots to #3, and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” drops one level to #4.

Up four places, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” claims #5.

all my lifecardi bj. colelattolil durklil waynenle choppaszatoosii

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. $19365 and $20642……… These two paychecks i have receievd after my joining of an online job about 2 months ago. I am not skilled and not an online pro but still i am able to earn Thousands every month. This job is very easy to do and its regular earnings are awesome. Try this online job right now and start making money online by follow instructions here……..

    .

    .

    GO HERE —————->> https://Dollargate0.blogspot.Com

    Reply

  2. I operate a home-based business and earn a nice $60k per week, which is incredible given that I was unemployed a year ago due to the awful economy. These instructions were given vf-52 to me as a gift, and it is now my responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

  3. I make $90 an hour working from home. I never thought this was right, but my best friend makes $16,000 a month from a job, b103 which has been really great for me. She recommended that I try it once. Everyone must try this work now just by using this website Click Here………….… http://getdreamjobs99.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM” Officially Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Officially Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio