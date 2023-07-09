Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole),” a recent rhythmic radio #1, officially hits the top spot at another format this week.
The hit collaboration rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.
“All My Life” received ~6,223 spins during the July 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 241.
SZA’s “Snooze,” which ruled last week’s chart, settles for #2 this week. NLE Choppa’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer (featuring Lil Wayne)” rises two spots to #3, and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” drops one level to #4.
Up four places, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” claims #5.
