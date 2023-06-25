SZA’s “Snooze” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

A big airplay gain sends SZA’s “Snooze” from #2 to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
“Snooze” received ~5,903 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a mammoth 1,024 plays.
Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” also rises one spot, in its case moving from #3 to #2. The collaboration garnered ~5,141 spins, reflecting a gain of 775.
Toosii’s “Favorite Song” falls two spots to #3, while Usher’s “GLU” stays at #4. Drake’s “Search & Rescue” concurrently rises one place to #5.
