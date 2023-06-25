in Music News

SZA’s “Snooze” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Snooze” rises to #1 on this week’s urban listing.

A big airplay gain sends SZA’s “Snooze” from #2 to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

“Snooze” received ~5,903 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a mammoth 1,024 plays.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” also rises one spot, in its case moving from #3 to #2. The collaboration garnered ~5,141 spins, reflecting a gain of 775.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” falls two spots to #3, while Usher’s “GLU” stays at #4. Drake’s “Search & Rescue” concurrently rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

