John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Dance radio has a new #1, and it comes from John Summit and Hayla.

Their collaborative “Where You Are” rises one spot to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Where You Are” received ~486 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 1 but lifting the song to #1 on the chart.

Up one place, Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” earns #2.

NOTD’s “AM:PM (featuring Maia Wright)” rises two spots to #3, as Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again” rises three spots to #4.

Steve Aoki & Galantis’ “Hungry Heart (featuring Hayley Kiyoko),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #5 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

