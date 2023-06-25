John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Dance radio has a new #1, and it comes from John Summit and Hayla.
Their collaborative “Where You Are” rises one spot to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
“Where You Are” received ~486 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 1 but lifting the song to #1 on the chart.
Up one place, Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” earns #2.
NOTD’s “AM:PM (featuring Maia Wright)” rises two spots to #3, as Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again” rises three spots to #4.
Steve Aoki & Galantis’ “Hungry Heart (featuring Hayley Kiyoko),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #5 this week.
Comments
I’m making a decent compensation from home $61k/week , which was astonishing under a year prior I was jobless in a horrendous economy. I was honored with these guidelines and wb-12 presently it’s my obligation to show kindness and share it with Everyone
.
.
Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…