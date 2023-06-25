in Music News

SZA’s “Snooze” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Top 20

“Snooze” and “Fast Car” ascend at pop radio.

As it reaches #1 at urban radio, SZA’s “Snooze” hits a new high on the Mediabase pop radio chart. The multi-format hit secures a Top 15 position.

Up four places, “Snooze” grabs #15 on this week’s listing. The SZA track received 5,820 spins during the June 18-24 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 908.

— Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” also makes a big move this week, formally entering the Top 20.

Played 3,920 times during the tracking period (+519), the resonant cover rises two places to #20 on this week’s official Mediabase pop chart.

