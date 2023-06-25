in Music News

Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“All My Life” indeed reaches #1 at rhythmic.

Lil Durk & J. Cole - All My Life video screenshot | Alamo/SME

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “All My Life” seizes the throne courtesy of its ~6,471 tracking period spins. Amassed during the June 18-24 window, this week’s count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,046 plays.

SZA’s “Snooze” rises one spot to #2, while Doechii & Kodak Black’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” drops from #1 to #3.

NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer” holds at #4, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

