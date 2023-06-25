Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “All My Life” seizes the throne courtesy of its ~6,471 tracking period spins. Amassed during the June 18-24 window, this week’s count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,046 plays.
SZA’s “Snooze” rises one spot to #2, while Doechii & Kodak Black’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” drops from #1 to #3.
NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer” holds at #4, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #5.
Comments
