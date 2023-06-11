“All My Life,” “Angel Pt 1,” “RUNAWAY,” “Popular,” “Never Ending Song” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes a handful of new arrivals.

Below last week’s chart at #45, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” joins this week’s Top 40 at #33. The buzzy single received 1,186 spins during the June 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 706.

Up five places, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt 1 (featuring Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long)” earns #36 with 977 spins (+202).

The recipient of 964 spins (+513), OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” rises nine places to #37.

A twenty-one place rise concurrently brings The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” to #39. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 741 (+621).

Played 687 times (+118), Conan Gray’s “Never Ending Song” ascends three places to #40.