“All My Life,” “Angel Pt 1,” “RUNAWAY,” “Popular,” “Never Ending Song” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Several songs debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

Lil Durk & J. Cole - All My Life

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes a handful of new arrivals.

Below last week’s chart at #45, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” joins this week’s Top 40 at #33. The buzzy single received 1,186 spins during the June 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 706.

Up five places, Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt 1 (featuring Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long)” earns #36 with 977 spins (+202).

The recipient of 964 spins (+513), OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” rises nine places to #37.

A twenty-one place rise concurrently brings The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” to #39. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 741 (+621).

Played 687 times (+118), Conan Gray’s “Never Ending Song” ascends three places to #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

