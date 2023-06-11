in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles, Pitbull & Lil Jon, Flo Rida, Bakar Top 30

“Fast Car,” “Satellite,” “Jumpin,” “What A Night,” and “Hell N Back” rise at pop radio.

Luke Combs - Gettin Old cover art | River House/Columbia Nashville

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, with Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” joining the Top 25 and Harry Styles’ “Satellite,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” Flo Rida’s “What A Night,” and Bakar’s “Hell N Back” scoring Top 30 rankings.

Played 3,012 times during the June 4-10 tracking period (+552), “Fast Car” rises five places to a new high of #22.

Up five places, “Satellite” earns #26. The latest Harry Styles single garnered 1,798 tracking week plays (+175).

Credited with 1,748 spins (+229), “Jumpin” jumps five places to #27.

The recipient of 1,647 spins (+376), “What A Night” rises five places to #29.

“Hell N Back” also rises five places, earning #30 courtesy of its 1,613 spins (+353).

