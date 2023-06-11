Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles, Pitbull & Lil Jon, Flo Rida, Bakar Top 30

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, with Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” joining the Top 25 and Harry Styles’ “Satellite,” Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Jumpin,” Flo Rida’s “What A Night,” and Bakar’s “Hell N Back” scoring Top 30 rankings.

Played 3,012 times during the June 4-10 tracking period (+552), “Fast Car” rises five places to a new high of #22.

Up five places, “Satellite” earns #26. The latest Harry Styles single garnered 1,798 tracking week plays (+175).

Credited with 1,748 spins (+229), “Jumpin” jumps five places to #27.

The recipient of 1,647 spins (+376), “What A Night” rises five places to #29.

“Hell N Back” also rises five places, earning #30 courtesy of its 1,613 spins (+353).