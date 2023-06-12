in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Enjoys 10th Week As #1 Song In America

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” concurrently joins the chart’s Top 5.

Morgan Wallen - Last Night acoustic | Video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

The two biggest names in country music enjoy big weeks on this week’s all-genre Hot 100.

Morgan Wallen’s smash hit “Last Night” secures a tenth week at #1 on the chart, again owing its success to strong streaming, sales, and radio activity.

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car,” meanwhile, ascends four places to reach a new peak of #4 on the listing. In reaching #4, the cover surpasses the peak of #6 achieved by Tracy Chapman’s original.

The balance of the Top 5 includes Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” at #2, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” at a new peak of #3, and Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” at #5.

