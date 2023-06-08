“Cruel Summer” Stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood Talk About New Season On “Good Morning America” (Special Look)

On the heels of the two-part season premiere, “Cruel Summer” stars Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood appeared on “Good Morning America.”

The actresses joined Rebecca Jarvis to discuss the anthology series on Thursday morning’s episode.

Stanley and Underwood respectively star as Megan and Isabella, teenage girls whose up-and-down friendship and confrontation with tragedy is chronicled across the summer of 1999, the winter of 1999, and the summer of 2000.

The next episode will air on Freeform on Monday, June 12.

Following Thursday morning’s “GMA,” the network shared photos from the appearance. They follow: