The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” is winning support at the pop radio format.

Picked up by 43 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the collaboration ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 35 stations, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” ranks as second-most added.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” earns third on the Mediabase add board with 27 pickups, while an add count of 26 slots Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” in fourth.

Each added by 21 stations, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Post Malone’s “Mourning” (20 adds, 7th-most), Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt. 1 (featuring Jimin, JVKE & Muni Long)” (13 adds, 8th-most, tie), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (13 adds, 8th-most, tie), P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), Jonas Brothers’ “Summer Baby” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Conan Gray’s “Never Ending Song” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).