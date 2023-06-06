in Music News

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The collaboration tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Idol soundtrack cover | Republic

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” is winning support at the pop radio format.

Picked up by 43 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the collaboration ranks as this week’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 35 stations, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” ranks as second-most added.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” earns third on the Mediabase add board with 27 pickups, while an add count of 26 slots Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” in fourth.

Each added by 21 stations, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Post Malone’s “Mourning” (20 adds, 7th-most), Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt. 1 (featuring Jimin, JVKE & Muni Long)” (13 adds, 8th-most, tie), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (13 adds, 8th-most, tie), P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), Jonas Brothers’ “Summer Baby” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Conan Gray’s “Never Ending Song” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

btscalvin harrisConan Graydua lipaellie gouldingfifty fiftyj. colejiminjonas brothersjvkekodak blacklil durkluke combsmadonnamuni longnle choppaonerepublicp!nkplayboi cartipopularpost malonethe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song