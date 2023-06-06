in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The “Barbie” soundtrack single wins more support.

For the second consecutive week, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The “Barbie” soundtrack single scored playlist adds from another 30 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. The count convincingly ranks as the week’s best — and will help the song continue its impressive rise up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 15 stations, OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

An add count of 10 slots Maroon 5’s “Middle Ground” in third, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” takes fourth with 8 new adds.

Credited with 6 new pickups, Harry Styles’ “Satellite” ranks as fifth-most added.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

