Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

For the second consecutive week, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” earns the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The “Barbie” soundtrack single scored playlist adds from another 30 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. The count convincingly ranks as the week’s best — and will help the song continue its impressive rise up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 15 stations, OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

An add count of 10 slots Maroon 5’s “Middle Ground” in third, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” takes fourth with 8 new adds.

Credited with 6 new pickups, Harry Styles’ “Satellite” ranks as fifth-most added.