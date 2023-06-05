in Music News

Taylor Swift Reveals Vault Tracks For “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy Featured

Swift shared the track list and back cover for the upcoming “Speak Now.”

Taylor Swift - Speak Now TV back cover - Shot by Beth Garrabrant | UMG/Republic

With the July 7 release date approaching, Taylor Swift shared major news for her upcoming “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Notably, the artist confirmed the album’s six vault tracks. Two of those previously unreleased/unrecorded offerings feature noteworthy collaborations.

Indeed, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams joins Swift on “Castles Crumbling,” while Fall Out Boy joins for “Electric Touch.” Swift notes that these acts “influenced me most powerfully” during the initial “Speak Now” sessions more than a decade ago.

The album will also feature vault tracks called “When Emma Falls In Love,” “If I Can See You,” “Foolish One,” and “Timeless.”

Swift’s social media post also included a look at the back cover (shot by Beth Garrabrant), which showcases the full track list.

The original “Speak Now” launched as Swift’s third studio album — and the first she wrote entirely by herself. The “Taylor’s Version” edition follows “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as the third in Swift’s project of re-recording her first six albums to gain full control of the masters.

