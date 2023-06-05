in Hot On Social, TV News

Luna Blaise Slays In New Instagram Selfie As “Manifest” Claims #1 On US Netflix Chart

The “Manifest” actress looks amazing in the new picture.

Luna Blaise via Instagram Story

The final episodes of “Manifest” have officially launched on Netflix — and they are predictably commanding ample interest.

The show, in fact, shot to #1 on the US Netflix TV chart over the weekend. It remains in the pinnacle position on Monday.

Amid the success on streaming, star Luna Blaise has continued her proclivity for strong Instagram content. The actress, who plays Olive on the show, looks phenomenal in a new mirror selfie posted to her Instagram story.

Featured below and available on her story through Tuesday, the stunning picture is sure to capture interest from her 1.4 million followers.

Some of the actress’ other standout Instagram posts follow.

luna blaisemanifestnetflix

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Reveals Vault Tracks For “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy Featured