Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Fifty Fifty, Pink Top 20

One week after blasting onto the Mediabase pop radio chart, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rockets into the Top 15.

Up nineteen places, the “Barbie” soundtrack cut earns #15 on the listing. The song received 5,508 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 3,661. The gain unsurprisingly ranks as the week’s largest airplay increase.

— As “Dance The Night” enters the Top 15, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” join the Top 20.

Played 4,814 times (+1,326), “Cupid” rises five places to #18.

Credited with 4,111 spins (+477), “TRUSTFALL” ascends two spots to #20.