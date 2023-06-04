in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Fifty Fifty, Pink Top 20

“Dance The Night,” “Cupid,” and “TRUSTFALL” rise at pop radio.

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night video screenshot | WMG

One week after blasting onto the Mediabase pop radio chart, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rockets into the Top 15.

Up nineteen places, the “Barbie” soundtrack cut earns #15 on the listing. The song received 5,508 spins during the May 28-June 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 3,661. The gain unsurprisingly ranks as the week’s largest airplay increase.

— As “Dance The Night” enters the Top 15, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” join the Top 20.

Played 4,814 times (+1,326), “Cupid” rises five places to #18.

Credited with 4,111 spins (+477), “TRUSTFALL” ascends two spots to #20.

