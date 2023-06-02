in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Foo Fighters’ “But Here We Are” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Foo Fighters album earns #1 on iTunes.

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are | RCA Records

Foo Fighters’ eagerly anticipated “But Here We Are” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

Befitting the “eagerly anticipated” label, the album quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

“But Here We Are” retains the peak position as of press time at 1:25AM ET Friday.

Jelly Roll’s “Whitsitt Chapel” follows at #2 on the chart, ahead of Avenged Sevenfold’s “Life Is But A Dream” at #3.

Rival Sons’ “DARKFIGHTER” occupies the chart’s #4 position, and Rancid’s “Tomorrow Never Comes” sits at #5 on the listing.

