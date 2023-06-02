in Culture News, Movie News

Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Killer Grey Dress, Looks Fantastic At “Across The Spider-Verse” UK Event (Special Look)

Steinfeld looked characteristically amazing at another event for the new film.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023. [David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]

Another day, another “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”-related slay for Hailee Steinfeld.

The actress, who looked great at the premiere event earlier this week, again wowed at a special UK screening for the film.

Appearing alongside fellow voice cast stars Shameik Moore and Daniel Kaluuya, Steinfeld looked amazing in a floor-length gray dress.

The UK gala screening took place Thursday, on the eve of the film’s theatrical opening. The film got off to a hot start at the box office for Thursday night’s previews, and it should have no trouble posting good weekend numbers.

Photo from the UK gala event follow (all courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity):

Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening oof Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]
Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]
Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore attend the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[Ash Knotek | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]
Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]
Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]
Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]
Hailee Steinfeld attends the UK Gala screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, exclusively in UK cinemas from 2 June 2023.
[David Fisher | Shutterstock, courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity]

across the spider-versehailee steinfeld

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Foo Fighters’ “But Here We Are” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Sabrina Carpenter Confirmed As Opener For Taylor Swift’s First International Eras Tour SHows