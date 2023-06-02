Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Killer Grey Dress, Looks Fantastic At “Across The Spider-Verse” UK Event (Special Look)

Another day, another “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”-related slay for Hailee Steinfeld.

The actress, who looked great at the premiere event earlier this week, again wowed at a special UK screening for the film.

Appearing alongside fellow voice cast stars Shameik Moore and Daniel Kaluuya, Steinfeld looked amazing in a floor-length gray dress.

The UK gala screening took place Thursday, on the eve of the film’s theatrical opening. The film got off to a hot start at the box office for Thursday night’s previews, and it should have no trouble posting good weekend numbers.

Photo from the UK gala event follow (all courtesy of Sony Pictures Publicity):