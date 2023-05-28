Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Achieves 14th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” spends yet another week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The single secures a fourteenth week in the chart’s pinnacle position, courtesy of the ~5,989 spins it received during the May 21-27 tracking period. While the count comes in 204 plays shy of last week’s mark, it keeps “Flowers” ahead of the competition.

Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” holds at #2 on the new chart, while Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” stays put at the #3 level. Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” keeps tabs on the #4 spot.

The stability continues through #5, where Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds on this week’s chart.