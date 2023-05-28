Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

After reaching #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Miguel’s “Sure Thing” retains its position on this week’s listing.

The revived hit received ~17,324 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period. The count falls 257 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps “Sure Thing” ahead of the pack.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” the recipient of ~16,537 spins (-390), holds at #2.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” enjoys another week at #3, while Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin” keeps its ranking of #4. SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps the week-over-week consistency alive, retaining its #5 position.