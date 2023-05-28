in Music News

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Sure Thing” retains #1 on the pop radio listing.

Miguel - Sure Thing video screenshot | Sony

After reaching #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Miguel’s “Sure Thing” retains its position on this week’s listing.

The revived hit received ~17,324 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period. The count falls 257 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps “Sure Thing” ahead of the pack.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” the recipient of ~16,537 spins (-390), holds at #2.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” enjoys another week at #3, while Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin” keeps its ranking of #4. SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps the week-over-week consistency alive, retaining its #5 position.

21 savagemetro boominmiguelremaSelena Gomezsure thingszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Full easy and very simple online money earning job to makes dollars online.from this job i have made $64296 in just 4 months. i just gave this Jobs myspare time after my whole busy day because i am a student and this job changesmy life completely. so simple Jobs no special skills required for this job. getthis by follow instructions on this page.

    .

    .

    Now Here—————->>> https://Simplecash2.blogspot.Com

    Reply

  2. I have gotten € 27346 over the past 4 weeks from working part-time online from domestic. I got this work 2 months prior and in my to begin with month without any online involvement I gotten € 20569. Anybody can get this work nowadays and begin making genuine cash online by taking after the enlightening on this site.
    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
    .
    .
    .

    HERE====)>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

  3. Mike, you wrote a fantastic essay. I appreciate your efforts; I’m presently making over $35,000 per month from a simple internet job! I know you’re making a lot of money ve-17 online today, beginning with $28,000 and working your way up.
    .
    .
    Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Achieves 14th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart