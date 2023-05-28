NF’s “HAPPY” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Top 20

NF’s “HAPPY” enjoys another upward move on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially crossing into Top 15 territory.
Played 5,350 times during the May 21-27 tracking period, “HAPPY” rises three places to a new high of #15. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 373.
— As “HAPPY” joins the Top 15, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” reaches a new chart checkpoint of its own. The new dance #1 officially enters the Top 20 at pop radio.
Up three places, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” takes #19 with 4,088 spins (+442).
