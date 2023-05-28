in Music News

NF’s “HAPPY” Officially Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” Top 20

“HAPPY” and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” reach new highs on the pop chart.

NF - Hope cover | NF Real Music/Virgin

NF’s “HAPPY” enjoys another upward move on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially crossing into Top 15 territory.

Played 5,350 times during the May 21-27 tracking period, “HAPPY” rises three places to a new high of #15. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 373.

— As “HAPPY” joins the Top 15, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” reaches a new chart checkpoint of its own. The new dance #1 officially enters the Top 20 at pop radio.

Up three places, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” takes #19 with 4,088 spins (+442).

