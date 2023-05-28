in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Karma” secures a Top 10 ranking this week.

Taylor Swift - Karma lyric video screenshot | Republic

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, the “Midnights” single grabs #9 on this week’s listing.

“Karma” received ~9,219 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,043.

“Karma” is notably one of only two songs in this week’s Top 10 to post a week-over-week airplay gain. Morgan Wallen’s #10 “Last Night,” the other, added 474 plays this week.

Already a strong performer, “Karma” received additional buzz this week thanks to the release of a new remix with Ice Spice.

karmaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Full easy and very simple online money earning job to makes dollars online.from this job i have made $64296 in just 4 months. i just gave this Jobs myspare time after my whole busy day because i am a student and this job changesmy life completely. so simple Jobs no special skills required for this job. getthis by follow instructions on this page.

    .

    .

    Now Here—————->>> https://Simplecash2.blogspot.Com

    Reply

  2. I have gotten € 27346 over the past 4 weeks from working part-time online from domestic. I got this work 2 months prior and in my to begin with month without any online involvement I gotten € 20569. Anybody can get this work nowadays and begin making genuine cash online by taking after the enlightening on this site.
    🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
    .
    .
    .

    HERE====)>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

  3. Mike, you wrote a fantastic essay. I appreciate your efforts; I’m presently making over $35,000 per month from a simple internet job! I know you’re making a lot of money ve-18 online today, beginning with $28,000 and working your way up.
    .
    .
    Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Officially Secures #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart