Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up two places, the “Midnights” single grabs #9 on this week’s listing.
“Karma” received ~9,219 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,043.
“Karma” is notably one of only two songs in this week’s Top 10 to post a week-over-week airplay gain. Morgan Wallen’s #10 “Last Night,” the other, added 474 plays this week.
Already a strong performer, “Karma” received additional buzz this week thanks to the release of a new remix with Ice Spice.
Comments
Full easy and very simple online money earning job to makes dollars online.from this job i have made $64296 in just 4 months. i just gave this Jobs myspare time after my whole busy day because i am a student and this job changesmy life completely. so simple Jobs no special skills required for this job. getthis by follow instructions on this page.
.
.
Now Here—————->>> https://Simplecash2.blogspot.Com
I have gotten € 27346 over the past 4 weeks from working part-time online from domestic. I got this work 2 months prior and in my to begin with month without any online involvement I gotten € 20569. Anybody can get this work nowadays and begin making genuine cash online by taking after the enlightening on this site.
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
.
.
.
HERE====)>> GOOGLE WORK
Mike, you wrote a fantastic essay. I appreciate your efforts; I’m presently making over $35,000 per month from a simple internet job! I know you’re making a lot of money ve-18 online today, beginning with $28,000 and working your way up.
.
.
Detail Are Here———————————————————>>> WORK AT HOME
Loading…