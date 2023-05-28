Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Post Malone’s “Mourning,” Melanie Martinez’s “Void” Top 30

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Post Malone’s “Mourning” and Melanie Martinez’s “Void” concurrently move into the chart’s Top 30.

Played 3,488 times during the May 21-27 tracking period, “Cupid” ascends four places to a new high of #23. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,167.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Mourning” flies all the way into this week’s Top 30 at #29. The new Post Malone single received 2,340 tracking week spins (+1,821).

Up two places, “Void” earns #30 with 2,288 spins (+349).