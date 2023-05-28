in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” Bakar’s “Hell N Back” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Dance The Night” and “Hell N Back” debut on the pop chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and Bakar’s “Hell N Back” officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Despite not arriving until late in the week, “Dance The Night” received 1,847 spins during the May 21-27 tracking period. The count yields a #34 debut on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s listing at #41, “Hell N Back” makes this week’s chart at #40. The song received 1,078 spins, topping last week’s mark by 267.

— As previously reported, Post Malone’s “Mourning” also debuts this week. The song rises thirteen places to make its chart entry at #29.

